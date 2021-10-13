Boil water advisory for Sylvan Grove after lightning strike

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Sylvan Grove water supply system located in Lincoln County.

The advisory follows one in Wichita last week, when a water main ruptured and prevented most residents of Wichita and surrounding communities from drinking or using City water without boiling it first.

The circumstances of Sylvan Grove’s outage are a little different. The town’s water tower was struck by lightning during sever weather Tuesday night, damaging some pipes. In advice now familiar to Wichitans, Sylvan Grove residents are advised not to use ice cubes from refrigerators and to run the faucet to clear potential contamination.

