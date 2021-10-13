Advertisement

Buhler school board approves eSports program

Buhler school district
By KWCH Staff
Oct. 13, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Buhler USD 313 School Board approved starting up an eSports program. The program will be limited to the high school and offer a fall and spring season for students interested in participating.

The startup cost of the program is around $3,100 with a budget of between $4,000 and $6,000, which would include a coach. The district hopes to get a new student population involved in an extracurricular activity.

