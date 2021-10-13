Advertisement

Building You: Wichita Schools hiring 500 substitute teachers

By Lily Wu
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools wants to employ approximately 1,000 substitute teachers.

Currently, they employ just under 500 guest or substitute teachers.

“We’re looking for anyone that is interested; parents, community members, anyone that wants to invest time into our students. We would love to have them join our team,” said Stacie McKay, manager of guest staff services for USD 259.

Wichita Public Schools is hosting an interview fair tomorrow to hire guest staff, including substitute teachers and paraeducators.

“If you like working with kids, of any age, that would be one. If you have a desire to want to teach, it’s a good place to test the waters and see if it’s really what you want,” said Philip Heasley, who has been guest teaching for 11 years.

The interview fair will be held Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 South Edgemoor.

“If you do not have a license or do not have those college credit hours to get a license, we can certainly use you in the para positions, which do not have a licensure requirement,” said McKay. “We would provide the opportunities and training and support they need, in order to help the students.”

They are encouraging walk-ins to attend.

To learn more about the job opportunities at USD 259, click here.

