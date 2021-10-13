Advertisement

Enigma nightclub suspected shooter to be extradited back to Kansas

The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured five other people at a downtown Wichita nightclub.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday it could take up to ten days before the man accused of a deadly shooting at Enigma Nightclub is back in Wichita.

Keshawn Dawson was arrested in Phoenix on Monday. He’s accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Preston Spencer and injuring five others at the Oldtown nightclub in the early morning hours of the day after Labor Day.

Wichita police said Dawson was arrested without incident. The district attorney’s office said Dawson is not fighting extradition.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita PD needs help identifying burglar who hid in store
Brandon Johnson captured a photo of a lightning strike in Goddard. It came during the first...
Tornado-producing storms move through western Kansas Tuesday night
Wichita police said Tuesday at least one person suffered serious injuries following a shooting...
2 men injured in west Wichita shooting
For the first time ever, the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks & Tourism said an alligator...
Angler catches alligator gar, a first in Kansas
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Wesley Medical Center treated patients who overdosed on ivermectin

Latest News

Guest teacher at Stanley Elementary School
Building You: Wichita Schools hiring 500 substitute teachers
YMCA membership innovation summit
4You: YMCA leadership in Wichita for membership innovation summit
Spirit AeroSystems employees gather outside the company in Wichita in opposition to a COVID-19...
Machinists union vows to fight Spirit AeroSystems, Textron Aviation vaccine mandates
KDHE
Boil water advisory for Sylvan Grove after lightning strike