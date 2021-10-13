Enigma nightclub suspected shooter to be extradited back to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday it could take up to ten days before the man accused of a deadly shooting at Enigma Nightclub is back in Wichita.

Keshawn Dawson was arrested in Phoenix on Monday. He’s accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Preston Spencer and injuring five others at the Oldtown nightclub in the early morning hours of the day after Labor Day.

Wichita police said Dawson was arrested without incident. The district attorney’s office said Dawson is not fighting extradition.

