Frost concerns for some areas Thursday

North central and northwest Kansas will have a chilly start
Growing season is threatened in northwest Kansas.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Right on schedule for mid-October is a frost concern for northwest and north central Kansas. Low temperatures will be dropping into the 30s with decreasing winds and mainly clear skies. The rest of the state will have lows in the 40s and escape any concerns of frost.

Throughout the day Thursday, clouds will increase for Kansas with highs in the 50s (northwest) to near 70 around Wichita. Much of the day will be dry, but a shower or tow may pop up in eastern Kansas.

Scattered rain and some thunder is expected Thursday night for south central and eastern Kansas. By Friday morning, any chance for rain will be exiting Kansas quickly with a return to sun for the afternoon. It will be rather breezy Friday with highs in the 50s to near 60.

Widespread 30s for low temperatures look likely for Saturday, leading to more concerns of frost for the beginning of the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; Scattered showers & storms. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 49.

Fri: High: 63 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 40 Sunny.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 43 Sunny.

Mon: High: 73 Low: 48 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 71 Low: 52 Partly cloudy

Wed: High: 64 Low: 43 Mostly sunny; breezy.

