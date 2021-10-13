Advertisement

GoFundMe organized for 11-year-old victim of drive-by shooting

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the 11-year-old victim of a drive-by shooting in east Wichita this week.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of E. Harding. When police arrived to the scene, they found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the gunshot caused significant damage. A cousin of the victim is asking for financial support for the family as the girl recovers.

“The bullet is lodged in her spine between L4 and L5 (vertebrae),” the page reads. “(Her) parents are missing work and staying (at the hospital). They need help with” food, expenses and bills.

The shooter is still at-large. You are asked to call police if you have any information.

