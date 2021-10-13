Overnight storm reports include 75 mph winds in Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The overnight storms that hit Kansas late Tuesday night and continued into early Wednesday morning included 75 mph winds in Pratt and Greensburg. Winds reached 70 mph winds in Gray, a western Kansas town east of Garden City. In Wichita, wind gusts reached 58 mph overnight.

Dodge City received significant rainfall at 1.78 inches, followed by Hutchinson’s 1.64 and 1.63 inches in Smith Center. Rain topped one inch in Cheney, Pratt and Salina and was just under an inch in Wichita, which reported 0.95 inches.

Tornadoes were reported in Sharon Springs, Tice and Howell between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.

It was a busy night in the #Storm12 weather center. Here's a look at some of the storm reports we received as a line of severe storms moved across Kansas #kswx pic.twitter.com/VnqSDt79MG — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@KWCHCassie) October 13, 2021

