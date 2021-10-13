Advertisement

Overnight storm reports include 75 mph winds in Wichita area

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The overnight storms that hit Kansas late Tuesday night and continued into early Wednesday morning included 75 mph winds in Pratt and Greensburg. Winds reached 70 mph winds in Gray, a western Kansas town east of Garden City. In Wichita, wind gusts reached 58 mph overnight.

Dodge City received significant rainfall at 1.78 inches, followed by Hutchinson’s 1.64 and 1.63 inches in Smith Center. Rain topped one inch in Cheney, Pratt and Salina and was just under an inch in Wichita, which reported 0.95 inches.

Tornadoes were reported in Sharon Springs, Tice and Howell between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.

