Plane headed to Salina crashes in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (KWCH) - A single-engine plane headed to Salina Tuesday morning crashed in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

According to CBS 58 in Milwaukee, the crash happened at 9:30 a.m.

Officials said the plane was headed from Lawrence J Timmerman Airport in Milwaukee to Salina Regional Airport in Salina, Kan. Two people on board the plane died in the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. Officials say the FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site.

