Storms leave behind damage in NW Kansas
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KWCH) - More than a hundred people are without power in Sharon Springs after the report of a tornado touchdown.
The tornado reportedly struck a golf course on the south side of town and downed several power lines.
Sharon Springs is located in Wallace County, which was under a tornado warning until 8:30 p.m. along with Logan County.
There are also storm damage reports in Goodland where the window of a customer’s car was knocked out and a small tree was uprooted by a possible tornado. No warnings have been issued for that area at this time.
