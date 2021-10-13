Wichita area remains under severe weather threat early Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are tracking severe weather this morning with thunderstorms possible through to sunrise. Once the sun comes up we expect to see quick clearing today. Overall your Wednesday looks cool and sunny.

Next on our radar is a weaker system looking to sling some thunderstorms into the forecast Thursday afternoon and evening. These storms do not pose a severe risk but will bring more rain through south central Kansas.

Cool and mild weather is expected for the weekend with the first frost out towards western Kansas by Friday morning.

Wichita Area Forecast

**Tornado Watch until 5 AM**

Today: Turning sunny. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 72.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: High: 73 Increasing clouds; overnight showers.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 48 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 40 Sunny.

Sun: High: 72 Low: 43 Sunny.

Mon: High: 74 Low: 48 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 69 Low: 50 Partly cloudy.

