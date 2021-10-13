Wichita State basketball fans excited to be back in the stands for Shocker Madness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday night marked the official start of the Wichita State basketball season as Shocker Madness returned to Koch Arena.

The basketball season is still weeks away but tonight shocker fans got their first look at the 2021 men’s and women’s basketball teams. Fans say they’re excited to get back into Koch Arena. They said they’re looking forward to regular season basketball, and they said Tuesday night was a good start.

“Just some normalcy, we haven’t got to see the dunk contest in a while, that was my selling point honestly for being able to come tonight. I’m excited to see the crowd happy and smiles on faces,” said Shocker fan, Kristina Dziewulski.

Action on the court included scrimmages, a three-point shootout, and a slam dunk contest. Both teams will be back in action with exhibition games against the Missouri Southern State Lions next month. The men take the floor on Nov. 1, followed by the women on Nov. 4.

