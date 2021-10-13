Wichita State basketball hosts Shocker Madness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fan-favorite returned to Wichita State as the Shocker Men’s and Women’s basketball teams hosted Shocker Madness for the first time in a few seasons.

The event was filled with exciting events for fans to enjoy, including scrimmages, three-point shooting contests, and a slam dunk competition.

Men’s basketball freshman Kenny Pohto proved to be the sharpest shooter on the night, topping Asia Strong who checked in as the representative for the women’s team,

The dunk contest featured a series of impressive dunks. Junior guard Dexter Dennis would be the last man standing after winning the final round against freshman Isaac Abidde.

Both Shocker teams are set to return to the floor in an exhibition series against Missouri Southern State University. The Men’s team will take the floor November 1, followed by the Women’s squad on November 4th.

