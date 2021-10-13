WSU’s Tyson Etienne tabbed as AAC preseason POY

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Athletic Conference coaches voted Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne preseason player of the year and forecasted a fourth-place finish for the Shockers in their annual October poll, released Wednesday morning ahead of the league’s virtual media day festivities. The Wichita State women were picked eighth while senior forward Asia Strong was a first-team all-conference pick.

Etienne – a super sophomore from Englewood, N.J. – shared co-player of the year honors last March after leading the Shockers to The American’s regular season title. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 16.3 points and a school-record 2.95 three pointers on 39.2 percent accuracy.

Etienne was one of just two unanimous selections to the first team, along with SMU’s Kendric Davis. He’s the first Shocker to make the preseason first team since Landry Shamet in 2017.

Houston finished atop the preseason poll, earning eight of the 11 first-place votes and 98 total points. Talent-laden Memphis took second-place with 92 points and earned the other three first-place votes. The Tigers accounted for four of the 10 players on the preseason first and second teams. SMU (77) edged out Wichita State (76) for third-place by a single point.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.