Advertisement

WSU’s Tyson Etienne tabbed as AAC preseason POY

Tyson Etienne (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Tyson Etienne (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | Associated Press)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Athletic Conference coaches voted Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne preseason player of the year and forecasted a fourth-place finish for the Shockers in their annual October poll, released Wednesday morning ahead of the league’s virtual media day festivities. The Wichita State women were picked eighth while senior forward Asia Strong was a first-team all-conference pick.

Etienne – a super sophomore from Englewood, N.J. – shared co-player of the year honors last March after leading the Shockers to The American’s regular season title. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 16.3 points and a school-record 2.95 three pointers on 39.2 percent accuracy.

Etienne was one of just two unanimous selections to the first team, along with SMU’s Kendric Davis. He’s the first Shocker to make the preseason first team since Landry Shamet in 2017.

Houston finished atop the preseason poll, earning eight of the 11 first-place votes and 98 total points. Talent-laden Memphis took second-place with 92 points and earned the other three first-place votes. The Tigers accounted for four of the 10 players on the preseason first and second teams. SMU (77) edged out Wichita State (76) for third-place by a single point.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita PD needs help identifying burglar who hid in store
Brandon Johnson captured a photo of a lightning strike in Goddard. It came during the first...
Tornado-producing storms move through western Kansas Tuesday night
Wichita police said Tuesday at least one person suffered serious injuries following a shooting...
2 men injured in west Wichita shooting
For the first time ever, the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks & Tourism said an alligator...
Angler catches alligator gar, a first in Kansas
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Wesley Medical Center treated patients who overdosed on ivermectin

Latest News

Wichita State Shocker Madness
Wichita State Shocker Madness
Shocker basketball player
Wichita State basketball fans excited to be back in the stands for Shocker Madness
NCAA
Tickets for NCAA Women’s March Madness at IBA on sale Oct. 19
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails