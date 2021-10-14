After cold morning, shed the jackets this afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a storm-free, but much cooler morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Despite increasing clouds, afternoon temperatures will top-out in the near normal lower 70s.

Another (weak) weather maker will rapidly move through the state tonight. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible this evening, however severe weather is not expected, and the rainfall will be light.

Clouds will clear-out on Friday, but temperatures will be cooler. Afternoon highs in the lower 60s will tumble into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Saturday morning.

The weekend looks wonderful. Bright blue skies will allow chilly morning temperatures to climb into he upper 60s on Saturday and lower/middle 70s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 72.

Tonight: Evening showers/storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 63.

Sat: Low: 40. High: 69. Sunny, milder.

Sun: Low: 43. High: 74. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 48. High: 75. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Low: 52. High: 71. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Low: 43. High: 64. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

