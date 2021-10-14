Breezy Friday followed by frost concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gusty winds are expected around the state for Friday and with a return to sunshine, it will be a cool October day. Widespread frost is possible for Friday night and Saturday morning, so sensitive plants may need to be covered with lows forecast to drop into the mid 30s.

Look for decreasing clouds Friday and highs that will be a mix of 50s and low 60s. Northwest winds will begin decreasing during the evening hours.

The weekend looks sunny. After a chilly start Saturday, highs will be near 70. Sunday looks a tad warmer with much of the state seeing low to mid 70s for afternoon highs.

The next 7-8 days look dry across the Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/N 10-20. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: N/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 63.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 37.

Sat: High: 69 Sunny.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 42 Sunny.

Mon: High: 73 Low: 48 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 53 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 47 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 43 Sunny.

