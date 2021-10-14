Herington Police Chief, Assistant Chief make first court appearances

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Herington Police Chief John Matula and Assistant chief Curtis Tyra appeared in Dickinson County District Court on Thursday. Both have been charged with misdemeanors for trespassing and damaging property.

The charges stemmed from an incident in May in which Matula and Tyra forcibly entered a home without a search warrant.

On Thursday, Matula and Tyra heard the charges against them. They’ll next appear in court on Nov. 5 for a status hearing.

