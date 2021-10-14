Advertisement

Local HVAC company reacts to high gas prices

FILE - Amber Cox shovels snow from the porch roof at her home in Auburn, Maine, on March 8, 2018. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter.(Daryn Slover/Sun Journal via AP)
By Anna Auld
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -We are just months away from frigid temperatures again.

“Gas prices are seeing no signs of slowing down,” said Mike McDowell, General Manager of Dan’s Heating and Cooling.

McDowell is getting ready to ramp up with furnace service calls.

“I know it’s not cold now, but the sooner you do it, the sooner you don’t have to worry about it.”

For Kansas Gas Service customers, this month you paid $5.67, but this time last year we were only paying $3.76 per thousand cubic feet of gas used. Which is nearly double the price due to the increase in the price of natural gas.

There are some things you can do to try to cut that cost by being conscious. McDowell says Look around your house and make sure air isn’t getting in through your windows or doors.

Turn down your heat when you aren’t home and close the door if you are in a room to make it easier to trap the heat. You can also buy plastic sheeting to cover up windows.

He says get your furnace serviced now to avoid a mid-winter break down and on top of it all, parts are that much harder to find.

“It’s getting rough.”

