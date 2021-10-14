Advertisement

Mayor Whipple announces workforce additions, gives water update

City Of Wichita
City Of Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - During his weekly news briefing Thursday morning, Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple announced that Mid-Continent Aviation Services will be doubling its workforce, creating 23 new jobs. The company, located on Airport Rd. in Wichita, is a full-service maintenance repair and overhaul facility.

MCAS received state incentives but not city incentives, Whipple said.

The City of Wichita also provided an update on the water-main break that forced a boil water advisory in Wichita and surrounding communities last week. Public Works and Utilities Director Alan King said the city is working to repair the affected main and that he doesn’t expect residents will experience any service interruptions. King said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said widespread boil water advisories can take up to a week to resolve, noting that Wichita ended the advisory after approximately 36 hours.

“What we’re going to be doing prior to putting it back in service, is the repaired section of pipe is going to be pressure tested and we’ll put it at a very high pressure to see if it’s going to hold,” King said.

