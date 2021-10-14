Advertisement

Unvaccinated, symptomatic person attends Saline County Commission meeting

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Health Department said someone who attended the Oct. 11 Salina City Commission meeting tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department said the person was unvaccinated, symptomatic and unmasked during the meeting, and reports that they did not socially distance from other attendees.

The health department said those who attended the meeting should monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, isolate at home, get tested, and let the test location know you attended this event.

