Unvaccinated, symptomatic person attends Saline County Commission meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Health Department said someone who attended the Oct. 11 Salina City Commission meeting tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department said the person was unvaccinated, symptomatic and unmasked during the meeting, and reports that they did not socially distance from other attendees.

The health department said those who attended the meeting should monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, isolate at home, get tested, and let the test location know you attended this event.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.