Shredded Banksy artwork sells for $25.4 million at auction

Banksy's half-shredded artwork is going on sale again.(Sotheby’s via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021
LONDON (AP) - A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million has sold again for $25.4 million at an auction on Thursday.

“Love is in the Bin” was offered by Sotheby’s in London, with a presale estimate of $5.5 million to $8.2 million. It consists of a half-shredded canvas in an ornate frame bearing a spray-painted image of a girl reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon. When it last sold at Sotheby’s in October 2018, the piece was known as “Girl With Balloon.”

Just as an anonymous European buyer made the winning bid, a hidden shredder embedded in the frame by Banksy whirred to life. 

