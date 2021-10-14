Shredded Banksy artwork sells for $25.4 million at auction

LONDON (AP) - A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million has sold again for $25.4 million at an auction on Thursday.

“Love is in the Bin” was offered by Sotheby’s in London, with a presale estimate of $5.5 million to $8.2 million. It consists of a half-shredded canvas in an ornate frame bearing a spray-painted image of a girl reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon. When it last sold at Sotheby’s in October 2018, the piece was known as “Girl With Balloon.”

Just as an anonymous European buyer made the winning bid, a hidden shredder embedded in the frame by Banksy whirred to life.

