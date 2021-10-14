Advertisement

Smuggler lowers 7-year-old girl over border wall, abandons her

Surveillance video shows a smuggler carrying a 7-year-old child from El Salvador over a...
Surveillance video shows a smuggler carrying a 7-year-old child from El Salvador over a 30-foot-high border wall and abandon her.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALEXICO, Calif. (Gray News) – Surveillance video shows a smuggler lower a 7-year-old child from El Salvador over a 30-foot-high border wall and abandon her.

In the video, you can see a man with a small girl clinging to his back on a rope ladder on top of the United States/Mexico International Boundary Fence.

The smuggler then lowers the child down onto the California side of the border.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the man told the young girl to walk north before he returned to Mexico, leaving her alone.

Agents with CBP waited until the child was safely on the ground before approaching the area out of an abundance of caution, believing the man may have panicked and dropped the child.

“No one, let alone a child of any age or race, should be exposed to the multitude of dangers when crossing illegally into this country,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino. “Smugglers will always view children as a commodity to gain a profit, disregarding the safety and well-being of any individual except their own.”

CBP says agents conducted a welfare check of the child and took her to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be medically evaluated and processed accordingly.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe for 11-year-old shooting victim
GoFundMe organized for 11-year-old drive-by shooting victim
The National Weather Service said an EF-0 tornado struck the Sharon Springs Golf Course Tuesday...
Tornado-producing storms move through western Kansas Tuesday night
Wichita police have released video of the suspect vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting early...
Wichita police offer $1,000 reward, release video of suspect vehicle in drive-by shooting that left 11-year-old injured
Spirit AeroSystems employees gather outside the company in Wichita in opposition to a COVID-19...
Machinists union vows to fight Spirit AeroSystems, Textron Aviation vaccine mandates
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested two women who were employed with the Kansas...
2 arrested in sex offender’s escape from Larned State Hospital

Latest News

Heather and Jake Sharek both recently had COVID-19. Heather was vaccinated, Jake was not. A...
‘I should’ve listened to my wife’: Man changes his mind on vaccine after surviving COVID
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Four women...
Norway’s bow-and-arrow killings seen as ‘act of terror’
Herington Police Chief, Assistant Chief make first court appearances
State police say Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday at a drug rehab facility in Orlando,...
Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid’s death
City Of Wichita
Mayor Whipple announces workforce additions, gives water update