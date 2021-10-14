Advertisement

Wichita coffee shop using ‘Squid Games’ staple to support employee’s family

GoFundMe for Crafted Wichita employee's family
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crafted Wichita’s Facebook page pronounced Wednesday that it doesn’t “usually make posts like this,” while asking the public for help supporting the father of one of its employees.

The father of a team member at the Asian Fusion café recently suffered a stroke and underwent surgery to relieve bleeding on his brain. An infection to an aortic heart valve is forcing another potentially life-saving surgery, so Crafted Wichita is raising money for the operation and medical bills.

One of the ways Crafted Wichita is raising money is by selling dalgona candy, the honeycomb toffee becoming globally popular after being featured on the Netflix hit series ‘Squid Games.’ All proceeds from the candy, as well as all cash tips, will go to support the employee’s father. Crafted Wichita has also organized a GoFundMe page to raise money.

Posted by Crafted Wichita on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

