Arrest made in drive-by shooting of 11-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Byron Purcell was arrested Thursday on multiple charges stemming from the drive-by shooting of an 11-year-old girl in east Wichita this week.

Purcell faces 11 counts, including four counts of aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon. Among Purcell’s other charges were aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal discharge of a firearm.

The shooting occurred early Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of E. Harding. When police arrived to the scene, they found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the gunshot caused significant damage, as the bullet was lodged between the girl’s L4 and L5 vertebrae.

Police were asking for help this week locating the vehicle Purcell was allegedly driving and the suspect, offering a $1,000 reward to information that led to an arrest.

