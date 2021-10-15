Advertisement

Arrest made in drive-by shooting of 11-year-old girl

Byron Purcell
Byron Purcell(Sedgwick County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Byron Purcell was arrested Thursday on multiple charges stemming from the drive-by shooting of an 11-year-old girl in east Wichita this week.

Purcell faces 11 counts, including four counts of aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon. Among Purcell’s other charges were aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal discharge of a firearm.

The shooting occurred early Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of E. Harding. When police arrived to the scene, they found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the gunshot caused significant damage, as the bullet was lodged between the girl’s L4 and L5 vertebrae.

Police were asking for help this week locating the vehicle Purcell was allegedly driving and the suspect, offering a $1,000 reward to information that led to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed by train. Police at the scene.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by train
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Unvaccinated, symptomatic person attends Saline County Commission meeting
FILE - Amber Cox shovels snow from the porch roof at her home in Auburn, Maine, on March 8,...
Local HVAC company reacts to high gas prices
Spirit AeroSystems employees gather outside the company in Wichita in opposition to a COVID-19...
Machinists union vows to fight Spirit AeroSystems, Textron Aviation vaccine mandates

Latest News

Afghanistan flag (AP)
Explosion at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills dozens
The delay is leaving a Wichita U.S. Customs Broker with clients seeing months long delays.
Bottleneck at U.S. Ports snarls supply chain across the country
Bystander hit and loses leg.
Bystander hit by car during high speed chase, loses leg
Texas abortion ban upheld
Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions