Building You: Job fairs reaching out to job seekers next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several job fairs next week aim to reach out to job seekers in the community.

Job fairs on Tuesday, October 19:

Intrust Bank Arena Job Fair: 4-7 p.m., south lobby of Intrust Bank Arena, hiring for part-time positions across multiple departments

Saint Francis Ministries Career Fair: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 4155 East Harry Street, hiring for family support workers, permanency specialists, after hours support workers, foster care workers/recruiters, kinship specialists, therapists, drivers

Child Start Virtual Job Fair: 2 p.m.-6 p.m., participating employers include: Ascension Via Christi, Greater Wichita YMCA, Kansas Parents as Teachers Association, Learn and Grow Child Care Center, Open Arms Lutheran CDC, Child Start, Jacob’s Learning Ladder, Launch Pad Learning Center, Little Explorers Learning Center, Tomorrow’s Promises; to register, click here

Job fair on Thursday, October 21:

Hospitality Career Fair: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview Wichita, to register, click here

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.