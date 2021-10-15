Advertisement

Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions

Texas abortion ban upheld
Texas abortion ban upheld(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal appeals court is once again allowing Texas to continue banning most abortions.

The decision Thursday night keeps the law known as Senate Bill 8 in place as the Justice Department tries halting the law. The Biden administration is suing Texas over the restrictions that ban abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has now allowed the law to proceed three times since August.

The Texas law allows private citizens to collect at least $10,000 in damages if they bring a successful lawsuit against an abortion provider who violates the restrictions.

