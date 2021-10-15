Advertisement

Explosion at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills at least 7

Afghanistan flag (AP)
Afghanistan flag (AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - A hospital official says at least seven people were killed and 13 wounded in an explosion during Friday prayers at a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity and said the death toll will likely increase.

The blast came a week after a bombing at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan carried out by a local Islamic State affiliate that killed 46 people. The extremist group, which is opposed to the ruling Taliban, views Shiite Muslims as apostates deserving of death.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed by train. Police at the scene.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by train
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Unvaccinated, symptomatic person attends Saline County Commission meeting
FILE - Amber Cox shovels snow from the porch roof at her home in Auburn, Maine, on March 8,...
Local HVAC company reacts to high gas prices
Spirit AeroSystems employees gather outside the company in Wichita in opposition to a COVID-19...
Machinists union vows to fight Spirit AeroSystems, Textron Aviation vaccine mandates

Latest News

The delay is leaving a Wichita U.S. Customs Broker with clients seeing months long delays.
Bottleneck at U.S. Ports snarls supply chain across the country
Bystander hit and loses leg.
Bystander hit by car during high speed chase, loses leg
Texas abortion ban upheld
Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions
Spirit protest continues against the mandatory vaccine mandate.
Spirit employees continue to protest against vaccine mandate