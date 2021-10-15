Frost/freeze concerns Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Frost and freeze concerns across Kansas for Saturday morning as high pressure allows for lighter winds and clear skies. The setup will be there for widespread 30s at the start of the day.

Beautiful fall weather is likely for the afternoon with sunshine and highs near 70. The winds will shift from west to southwest late into the day, but wind speeds will remain under 15 mph.

We should expect a slightly stronger breeze Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will still be sunny at the end of the weekend.

Next week looks dry with highs in the 70s to start the week, but then cooling back to the 60s for midweek.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Sunny and milder. Wind: W 5-15. High: 69.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 43.

Sun: High: 74 Sunny.

Mon: High: 74 Low: 48 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 53 Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 54 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 66 Low: 43 Sunny.

Fri: High: 69 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.