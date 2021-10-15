Gray skies clear in time for crisp, comfortable weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the showers and storms from last night are long gone, but the clouds remain. Gray skies will turn blue today, but temperatures will be roughly 10 degrees cooler than Thursday. Highs in the lower 60s will feel even cooler with a gusty northwest wind.

A chilly Friday evening will transition into cold night. As temperatures tumble into the upper 30s on Saturday morning, some patchy frost is possible, especially northwest of Wichita.

The weekend looks wonderful. Bright blue skies will allow chilly morning temperatures to climb into the upper 60s on Saturday and lower/middle 70s on Sunday.

Another cold front is coming to Kansas early next week. While some sprinkles are possible with its passage, the main weather worries are gusty winds and cooler temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 63.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Sunny and milder. Wind: W/S 5-15. High: 69.

Sun: Low: 42. High: 74. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 48. High: 75. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Tue: Low: 53. High: 76. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: Low: 47. High: 69. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Thu: Low: 44. High: 68. Sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.