Police investigate shootings in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating two shootings near Kellogg and Rock Road.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm there are scenes located in the 200 block of S. Rock Road and the 600 block of S. Eastern.

Right now, police have not been able to confirm if the locations are connected.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Follow updates on the KWCH 12 app.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.