Advertisement

Police investigate shootings in east Wichita

Wichita police were called to the 200 block of S. Rock Road Friday afternoon after someone was...
Wichita police were called to the 200 block of S. Rock Road Friday afternoon after someone was found shot in the parking lot.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating two shootings near Kellogg and Rock Road.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm there are scenes located in the 200 block of S. Rock Road and the 600 block of S. Eastern.

Right now, police have not been able to confirm if the locations are connected.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Follow updates on the KWCH 12 app.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed by train. Police at the scene.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by train
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Unvaccinated, symptomatic person attends Saline County Commission meeting
Bystander hit and loses leg.
Bystander hit by car during high speed chase, loses leg
Byron Purcell
Arrest made in drive-by shooting of 11-year-old girl

Latest News

KWCH Building You
Building You: Job fairs reaching out to job seekers next week
Byron Purcell
Arrest made in drive-by shooting of 11-year-old girl
Afghanistan flag (AP)
Explosion at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills dozens
The delay is leaving a Wichita U.S. Customs Broker with clients seeing months long delays.
Bottleneck at U.S. Ports snarls supply chain across the country