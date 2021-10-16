Barber County man sentenced to life in prison

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Barber County man was sentenced to life in prison for a July 2020 murder.

Clinton Wayne Rogers, 35, of Medicine Lodge, was sentenced to life in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility without the possibility of parole for 653 months on one count of first-degree murder. Rogers pleaded guilty to the charge on October 1.

Rogers was convicted for the murder of Joyce A. Foulkrod in Medicine Lodge on July 26, 2020,

