Advertisement

Barber County man sentenced to life in prison

A Barber County judge sentenced Clinton Rogers to life in prison for the death of Joyce A....
A Barber County judge sentenced Clinton Rogers to life in prison for the death of Joyce A. Foulkrod.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Barber County man was sentenced to life in prison for a July 2020 murder.

Clinton Wayne Rogers, 35, of Medicine Lodge, was sentenced to life in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility without the possibility of parole for 653 months on one count of first-degree murder. Rogers pleaded guilty to the charge on October 1.

Rogers was convicted for the murder of Joyce A. Foulkrod in Medicine Lodge on July 26, 2020,

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police were called to the 200 block of S. Rock Road Friday afternoon after someone was...
Police: 1 dead, 2 critical after shooting in east Wichita
Pedestrian killed by train. Police at the scene.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by train
Bystander hit and loses leg.
Bystander hit by car during high speed chase, loses leg
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Wichita police arrested 25-year-old Byron Purcell in connection to a drive-by shooting in the...
Man arrested, accused of drive-by shooting that injured 11-year-old girl

Latest News

Deadly shooting at Eastgate Apartments
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at east Wichita apartment complex
Wichita police said a woman suffered minor injuries in a shooting at 13th and I-135 Friday night.
Woman injured in northeast Wichita shooting
Mulvane Fire Rescue discovered more than smoke when they responded to a building fire on West...
Mulvane crews find beehive while reponding to building fire
Kansas Food Bank food truck
Spirit AeroSystems, Kansas Food Bank kick off Spirit of Harvest Community Drive