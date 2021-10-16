Advertisement

A bit warmer with sunshine Sunday

Another nice day for the second half of the weekend
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that temperatures will get warmer on Sunday with more sunshine and mild weather ahead.

It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Saturday. South winds will be breezy over western Kansas.

South winds will turn gusty statewide for Monday and Tuesday, which will keep temperatures mild with afternoon highs in the 70s.

Our next cold front will move through the state Tuesday and Tuesday night. Isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out over parts of central and eastern Kansas Tuesday night as the front passes through, but not everyone will get rain.

Behind the front, temperatures will turn cooler again with highs back in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: SW 4-8. Low: 42

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 76

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 47

Mon: High: 75 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 53 Mostly sunny and windy; isolated showers and storms overnight.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 51 A few morning clouds, then sunny. Cooler.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 70 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 73 Low: 47 Partly cloudy.

