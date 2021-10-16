Advertisement

Chilly mornings, mild afternoons this weekend

Fall weather sticks around
Nice Fall weekend across Kansas
Nice Fall weekend across Kansas(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures in the 30s, even a few 20s across Kansas this morning. Eisenhower Airport reported a morning low of 37, however other observations around Sedgwick County indicated temperatures dropped between 33 and 37 degrees. Outside of Sedgwick County temperatures were even colder with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s across central Kansas. Parts of western Kansas had between 3-10 hours of temperatures below freezing too.

After a cold start temperatures are expected to warm into the 60s by Noon and upper 60s and low 70s through the afternoon. Sunshine and light wind speeds are expected, making it feel-like a perfect fall day across Kansas. Almost a carbon copy tomorrow with slightly warmer temperatures. Morning lows on Sunday in the 30s and low 40s with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

South winds increase on Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next cold front, meaning warmer temperatures both days. Highs will reach the 70s and low 80s through Tuesday. The cold front on Tuesday will push through Kansas during the afternoon and overnight and a few sprinkles are possible- mainly across parts of central and southeast Kansas during the evening and overnight. Dry and cooler weather will follow- Wednesday through the end of the week, with highs in the 60s. Low 70s return to the forecast next weekend. No measurable rainfall is expected over the next 7 days.

Wichita Area forecast:

Today: Sunny and mild. Wind: W 5-10. High: 69.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-10. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 48.

Mon: High: 74 Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy by afternoon.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 53 Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 52 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 43 Sunny.

Fri: High: 69 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 72 Low: 43 Sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police were called to the 200 block of S. Rock Road Friday afternoon after someone was...
Police: 1 dead, 2 critical after shooting in east Wichita
Wichita police arrested 25-year-old Byron Purcell in connection to a drive-by shooting in the...
Man arrested, accused of drive-by shooting that injured 11-year-old girl
Bystander hit and loses leg.
Bystander hit by car during high speed chase, loses leg
Pedestrian killed by train. Police at the scene.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by train
Brody May was crowned Goddard Eisenhower High School 2021 homecoming king on Friday, October 15.
Goddard Eisenhower student follows big brother’s footsteps as homecoming king

Latest News

Frost and freeze concerns for Saturday
Frost/freeze concerns Saturday
Wichita weekend wardrobe watch
Gray skies clear in time for crisp, comfortable weekend
Frost threatens the area Saturday.
Breezy Friday followed by frost concerns
Normal temperatures Thursday, cooler Friday
After cold morning, shed the jackets this afternoon