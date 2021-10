CONCORDIA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Concordia man died in a crash late Thursday night in Cloud County.

It happened about five miles east of Concordia.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Damon Beckman was in a Ford F-150 when he left the road and entered a ditch. The pickup rolled multiple times.

Troopers said Beckman was not wearing a seat belt.

