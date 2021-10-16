Early voting underway in Sedgwick County ahead of November election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With just over two weeks until the 2021 general election, advanced ballots are hitting mailboxes this week across Sedgwick County.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillon said her office sent out just over 3% of advanced ballots to eligible voters on Oct. 13. She said the advanced ballots are already hitting mailboxes and being returned.

With just under 90 days on the job, this is Caudillo’s first time leading during a general election. She said she will be watching closely.

“We are hoping that a lot of people will get out and vote, that we’ll have great voter turnout, and we just encourage everybody to cast their ballot,” said Caudillo.

Caudillo oversaw the primary elections in August when voter turnout was 6.6% and just over 4,500 ballots were cast. She expects turnout to increase in November.

“We are planning for 30% and we would like to get to that and even more. But the reality is, is that this typical election is typically a bit lower turnout,” Caudillo said.

Historically, general election turnout is higher during presidential election years and years when Kansans vote for a governor, such as in 2018. Caudillo said this election still matters.

“Keep in mind, 20 cities that have races. We have 18 school boards that have elections, two drainage districts and five improvement districts. Most voters will have something to vote for,” said Caudillo.

The new election commissioner wants to remind voters that ballots must be casts at your designated polling location on Election Day. But, you can vote early at election offices starting next week and at satellite locations the following week.

If you’re a Sedgwick County voter, here are some important dates to remember:

Oct. 18 - Early voting begins at the - Early voting begins at the Sedgwick County Election Office (510 N. Main #101 in Wichita), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 28-30 - Early voting begins at satellite locations at 10 a.m.

Nov. 1 - Early voting at the election office ends at noon.

Nov. 2 - General election with polls opening at 6 a-m and closing at 7 p-m.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.