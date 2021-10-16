Advertisement

Early voting underway in Sedgwick County ahead of November election

Voting vote sign
Voting vote sign
By Lily Wu
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With just over two weeks until the 2021 general election, advanced ballots are hitting mailboxes this week across Sedgwick County.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillon said her office sent out just over 3% of advanced ballots to eligible voters on Oct. 13. She said the advanced ballots are already hitting mailboxes and being returned.

With just under 90 days on the job, this is Caudillo’s first time leading during a general election. She said she will be watching closely.

“We are hoping that a lot of people will get out and vote, that we’ll have great voter turnout, and we just encourage everybody to cast their ballot,” said Caudillo.

Caudillo oversaw the primary elections in August when voter turnout was 6.6% and just over 4,500 ballots were cast. She expects turnout to increase in November.

“We are planning for 30% and we would like to get to that and even more. But the reality is, is that this typical election is typically a bit lower turnout,” Caudillo said.

Historically, general election turnout is higher during presidential election years and years when Kansans vote for a governor, such as in 2018. Caudillo said this election still matters.

“Keep in mind, 20 cities that have races. We have 18 school boards that have elections, two drainage districts and five improvement districts. Most voters will have something to vote for,” said Caudillo.

The new election commissioner wants to remind voters that ballots must be casts at your designated polling location on Election Day. But, you can vote early at election offices starting next week and at satellite locations the following week.

If you’re a Sedgwick County voter, here are some important dates to remember:

  • Oct. 18 - Early voting begins at the Sedgwick County Election Office (510 N. Main #101 in Wichita), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 28-30 - Early voting begins at satellite locations at 10 a.m.
  • Nov. 1 - Early voting at the election office ends at noon.
  • Nov. 2 - General election with polls opening at 6 a-m and closing at 7 p-m.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police were called to the 200 block of S. Rock Road Friday afternoon after someone was...
Police: 1 dead, 2 critical after shooting in east Wichita
Pedestrian killed by train. Police at the scene.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by train
Bystander hit and loses leg.
Bystander hit by car during high speed chase, loses leg
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Wichita police arrested 25-year-old Byron Purcell in connection to a drive-by shooting in the...
Man arrested, accused of drive-by shooting that injured 11-year-old girl

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Poeple evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after...
Nearly 500 Afghan refugees may soon be on way to Kansas
FILE
Judge: Kansas must pay $1.42M to voting rights attorneys
New federal vaccine requirements could impact as many as 100 million Americans.
Attorney, KS Congressional delegation respond to executive order on vaccinations