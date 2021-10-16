Goddard Eisenhower student follows big brother’s footsteps as homecoming king

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - A Goddard student is following in his brother’s footsteps. Brody May is a senior at Goddard Eisenhower High School and now, he is the reigning homecoming king, a title his brother held just three years ago.

Congratulations Fall Homecoming King Brody May and Queen Abigail Brisco! #tigernationproud pic.twitter.com/aRj5R09GVX — USD265_EisenhowerHS (@USD265_EHS) October 15, 2021

Brody has down syndrome and so does his brother. As his peers pumped him up during Friday’s pep rally, he said he was excited about his last homecoming game.

“I got called by the principal. He told me, ‘Congrats Brody! I hope we make your dreams come true,’” said Brody.

His friends are also hoped to make the 17-year-old’s dream a reality.

“We’re all rooting for Brody,” said Goddard Eisenhower senior, Tate Trudo. ‘We’ve all voted for him. Hopefully, the lower classmen have picked that up. If not I guess, like, I’ve talked to him and Brody’s like, ‘If I don’t win, I want some of my other friends to win.’”

Brody’s parents and his big brother joined fans in the stands on Friday.

“They did an awesome job at the pep assembly, you just feel the energy in the air, and we’re just privileged for Brody to be a part of all the miraculous,” said Brody’s dad, Dr. Karl May.

Brody’s mom said the real victory is how much love and support the school has shown her son.

“I think the important thing to understand is the level of inclusion here means that their friends, these peers that accept them, don’t see them as the kids with Down syndrome. They don’t see them as the kids with disabilities. They see them as one of their friends,” said Linda May, Brody’s mom.

As for the crowning ceremony Friday night, Brody said, he’s felt pretty confident with his chances.

“If I win, I’m taking the team to eat, and I’ll pay for it this time!” Brody said.

