Advertisement

Goddard Eisenhower student follows big brother’s footsteps as homecoming king

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - A Goddard student is following in his brother’s footsteps. Brody May is a senior at Goddard Eisenhower High School and now, he is the reigning homecoming king, a title his brother held just three years ago.

Brody has down syndrome and so does his brother. As his peers pumped him up during Friday’s pep rally, he said he was excited about his last homecoming game.

“I got called by the principal. He told me, ‘Congrats Brody! I hope we make your dreams come true,’” said Brody.

His friends are also hoped to make the 17-year-old’s dream a reality.

“We’re all rooting for Brody,” said Goddard Eisenhower senior, Tate Trudo. ‘We’ve all voted for him. Hopefully, the lower classmen have picked that up. If not I guess, like, I’ve talked to him and Brody’s like, ‘If I don’t win, I want some of my other friends to win.’”

Brody’s parents and his big brother joined fans in the stands on Friday.

“They did an awesome job at the pep assembly, you just feel the energy in the air, and we’re just privileged for Brody to be a part of all the miraculous,” said Brody’s dad, Dr. Karl May.

Brody’s mom said the real victory is how much love and support the school has shown her son.

“I think the important thing to understand is the level of inclusion here means that their friends, these peers that accept them, don’t see them as the kids with Down syndrome. They don’t see them as the kids with disabilities. They see them as one of their friends,” said Linda May, Brody’s mom.

As for the crowning ceremony Friday night, Brody said, he’s felt pretty confident with his chances.

“If I win, I’m taking the team to eat, and I’ll pay for it this time!” Brody said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed by train. Police at the scene.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by train
Wichita police were called to the 200 block of S. Rock Road Friday afternoon after someone was...
Police: 1 dead, 2 critical after shooting in east Wichita
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Bystander hit and loses leg.
Bystander hit by car during high speed chase, loses leg
Wichita police arrested 25-year-old Byron Purcell in connection to a drive-by shooting in the...
Man arrested, accused of drive-by shooting that injured 11-year-old girl

Latest News

Blessing boxes increase through Wichita area and state of Kansas.
Increase of ‘Blessing Boxes’ in Wichita area and throughout Kansas
A new fundraiser was made to help a cancer support organization.
Indian Motorcycles of Wichita held 1st ‘Cancer Sucks’ poker run
Wichita stores are working to keep shelves stocked with water
Shipments, donations meeting community water needs
Wichita meeting water needs
Wichita meeting water needs