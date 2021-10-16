Mulvane crews find beehive while reponding to building fire

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - Mulvane firefighters are all a buzz after responding to a house fire earlier this week and finding themselves in a not so sticky situation.

Crews were dispatched to the report of a possible building fire at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The unoccupied building was located in the 200 block of West Main Street in our downtown district.

An on-duty supervisor arrived first on the scene to find light smoke coming from the roof of the building. Mulvane Fire crews arrived shortly after along with crews from Derby Fire Dept, Sumner County Dist 9, Udall Fire, and Sedgwick County Fire. They located a smoldering fire in the wall and roof of the building and were able to put it out.

“These type of incidents can be time-consuming because of multiple renovations and additions to older buildings,” said Mulvane Fire Rescue on Facebook.

Crews also found a large hive of honey bees above an electrical conduit in the same area where the fire was located. Luckily, no one got stung.

The fire is still under investigation and a dollar loss has not been determined as of this time.

