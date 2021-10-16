Spirit AeroSystems, Kansas Food Bank kick off Spirit of Harvest Community Drive
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Employees with Spirit AeroSystems helped the Kansas Food Bank kick off its holiday food drive.
The Spirit of Harvest Community Food Drive started at 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Spirit AeroSystems parking lot at K-15 and MacArthur.
The food bank is looking for peanut butter, mac and cheese, canned fruit and canned meats, like tuna and chicken.
Spirit has been a long-time sponsor of the Kansas Food Bank. Organizers say they’ve seen the demands increase over the last year.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.