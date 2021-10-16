Women injured in northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a woman suffered minor injuries following a shooting at 13th and I-135 Friday evening.

Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 8 p.m. and found the woman who had been struck by one of the shots. Police said her injuries were minor, and she was not taken to the hospital.

Officers found bullet casings along 13th Street but have not arrested a suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.