Advertisement

Women injured in northeast Wichita shooting

Wichita police said a woman suffered minor injuries in a shooting at 13th and I-135 Friday night.
Wichita police said a woman suffered minor injuries in a shooting at 13th and I-135 Friday night.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a woman suffered minor injuries following a shooting at 13th and I-135 Friday evening.

Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 8 p.m. and found the woman who had been struck by one of the shots. Police said her injuries were minor, and she was not taken to the hospital.

Officers found bullet casings along 13th Street but have not arrested a suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed by train. Police at the scene.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by train
Wichita police were called to the 200 block of S. Rock Road Friday afternoon after someone was...
Police: 1 dead, 2 critical after shooting in east Wichita
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Bystander hit and loses leg.
Bystander hit by car during high speed chase, loses leg
Wichita police arrested 25-year-old Byron Purcell in connection to a drive-by shooting in the...
Man arrested, accused of drive-by shooting that injured 11-year-old girl

Latest News

Mulvane Fire Rescue discovered more than smoke when they responded to a building fire on West...
Mulvane crews find beehive while reponding to building fire
Kansas Food Bank food truck
Spirit AeroSystems, Kansas Food Bank kick off Spirit of Harvest Community Drive
KWCH Car Crash generic
Concorida man killed in in Cloud County crash
Brody May was crowned Goddard Eisenhower High School 2021 homecoming king on Friday, October 15.
Goddard Eisenhower student follows big brother’s footsteps as homecoming king