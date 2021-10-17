Advertisement

Church holds service to thank healthcare workers

White mass ceremony held Sunday.
White mass ceremony held Sunday.(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday, an annual service was held to celebrate those in the medical field by the Chapel of the Sorrowful Mother.

Many healthcare workers have spent the last year and a half facing the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, it’s has been faith that’s been helping them get through the worst. During Sunday’s service, members of the Chapel of the Sorrowful Mother decided to show the medical professionals at Ascension Via Christi their appreciation.

Dr. Lisa Gilbert, an Ascension Via Christi family physician, stated, “this mass is a time of encouragement for those of us who are in the healthcare and healing professions.”

The service was named ‘the catholic church white mass’ for the traditional color healthcare workers wear, as a way to honor the intersection and care for those who care.

Dr. Jonathan Strafford, Ascension Via Christi obstetrician, said, “it’s a celebration and recognition of the healing ministry that catholic healthcare workers do, all the way from physicians, nurses and every form of a healthcare worker.”

These doctors and healthcare workers say their faith has been a source of strength during these pandemic times. This mass has been a tradition of the catholic medical association since the 1930′s, but beyond this service, they say this is a way to support each other in a profession with long hours, stress, and many challenges.

“Being in healthcare is a calling, it’s also a profession that is the gifts given to you by god to be able to serve others,” says Ascension Via Christi’s chief medical officer, Dr. Sheryl Beard.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police were called to the 200 block of S. Rock Road Friday afternoon after someone was...
Police: 1 dead, 2 critical after shooting in east Wichita
Wichita police said a woman suffered minor injuries in a shooting at 13th and I-135 Friday night.
Woman injured in northeast Wichita shooting
Brody May was crowned Goddard Eisenhower High School 2021 homecoming king on Friday, October 15.
Goddard Eisenhower student follows big brother’s footsteps as homecoming king
A Barber County judge sentenced Clinton Rogers to life in prison for the death of Joyce A....
Barber County man sentenced to life in prison
Vet medicine shortage is affecting vets in Wichita.
Veterinarians nationwide are struggling to get supplies they need

Latest News

Korean War vet parachuted for the first time in 67 years
89-year-old veteran paratrooper parachutes for first time in 67 years
Shelter puppies put on euthanasia list due to shelter overflow.
Wichita Animal Shelter at max capacity, animals in danger of euthanasia
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) running with the ball during the second half...
Mahomes, Chiefs bounce back to beat Washington 31-13
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo a John Deere tractor is on display at the Husker...
Farmers and John Deere suppliers worry about strike’s impact