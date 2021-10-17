Church holds service to thank healthcare workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday, an annual service was held to celebrate those in the medical field by the Chapel of the Sorrowful Mother.

Many healthcare workers have spent the last year and a half facing the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, it’s has been faith that’s been helping them get through the worst. During Sunday’s service, members of the Chapel of the Sorrowful Mother decided to show the medical professionals at Ascension Via Christi their appreciation.

Dr. Lisa Gilbert, an Ascension Via Christi family physician, stated, “this mass is a time of encouragement for those of us who are in the healthcare and healing professions.”

The service was named ‘the catholic church white mass’ for the traditional color healthcare workers wear, as a way to honor the intersection and care for those who care.

Dr. Jonathan Strafford, Ascension Via Christi obstetrician, said, “it’s a celebration and recognition of the healing ministry that catholic healthcare workers do, all the way from physicians, nurses and every form of a healthcare worker.”

These doctors and healthcare workers say their faith has been a source of strength during these pandemic times. This mass has been a tradition of the catholic medical association since the 1930′s, but beyond this service, they say this is a way to support each other in a profession with long hours, stress, and many challenges.

“Being in healthcare is a calling, it’s also a profession that is the gifts given to you by god to be able to serve others,” says Ascension Via Christi’s chief medical officer, Dr. Sheryl Beard.

