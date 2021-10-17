Advertisement

Farmers and John Deere suppliers worry about strike’s impact

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo a John Deere tractor is on display at the Husker...
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo a John Deere tractor is on display at the Husker Harvest Days farm show in Grand Island, Neb. More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers appear ready to go on strike if negotiators can’t deliver a new agreement by the end of Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Farmers and Deere & Co. suppliers are worried about what the strike at the tractor maker’s factories will mean for their livelihoods.

More than 10,000 Deere employees went on strike last week at 14 Deere factories in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado, and Georgia after the United Auto Workers union rejected a contract offer. The longer the strike continues, the greater the impact will be on the communities around the plants.

Iowa farmer Lance Lillibridge, who is president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association board, said he worries about not being able to get parts if his John Deere combine breaks down during harvest.

