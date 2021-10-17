Hall, Purdy lead Iowa State past Kansas State, m 33-20

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Breece Hall rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns, and Brock Purdy was an efficient 22-of-25 for 208 yards and a score as Iowa State downed Kansas State 33-20.

The Wildcats had won 15 of the last 16 games in Manhattan. The teams split the last four meetings in the series, with each team winning two home games. Prior to that, K-State had won 10 straight games in the series.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.