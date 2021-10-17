Advertisement

Mahomes, Chiefs bounce back to beat Washington 31-13

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) running with the ball during the second half...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) running with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)(Mark Tenally | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) - Patrick Mahomes threw for 397 yards and engineered three second-half touchdown drives to compensate for a pair of interceptions, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-13 comeback victory at Washington that got them back to .500.

After throwing two picks before halftime, Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill on a 2-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter and put the game out of reach with a 24-yarder to Demarcus Robinson with 3:14 left in the fourth. In between, new starting running back Darrel Williams rushed for his second TD of the game to help Kansas City (3-3) avoid what would have been an embarrassing loss.

