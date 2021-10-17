Sunny Sunday- warmer too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chilly start to the morning across Kansas with morning lows in the 30s and 40s. Warmer weather today through Tuesday, then another cold front is expected Tuesday night.

Sunshine and a light south breeze are expected today across the majority of the state. Western Kansas will see some higher gusts (20-25 mph) this afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid 70s statewide. After another cool start to Monday morning, temperatures will rebound into the 70s and low 80s. In advance of an approaching weather system (currently in the Pacific Northwest), the warm weather will continue through Tuesday. It will be windy too with gusty south winds. Gusts between 30-40 mph will be common both Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front moves through Kansas Tuesday afternoon/night, knocking our high temperatures back into the 60s through the middle and end of the week. This front may also trigger a few showers and isolated rumbles Tuesday night, however any precipitation chances end quickly as the front clears the state by Wednesday morning. Rainfall amount will vary between a trace and 0.50″. Dry weather is expected Wednesday through Friday, with a slight chance of springs by Saturday morning.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 76

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 47

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny, windy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 75

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 53

Tue: High: 78 Mostly sunny and windy; isolated showers and storms overnight.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 51 A few morning clouds, then sunny. Cooler.

Thu: High: 67 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 70 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 73 Low: 47 A.M. shower, otherwise partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 75 Low: 53 Partly cloudy, breezy.

