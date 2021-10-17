Veterinarians nationwide are struggling to get supplies they need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vets around the country are struggling to get certain drugs, foods, and supplements they need.

In May of 2021, the Food and Drug Administration asked veterinary medicine manufacturers to evaluate their supply chain. It has affected veterinarians like Debbie Regier, office manager for CountryAid Vet Service. She’s in charge of making sure the clinic is adequately stocked.

Regier says she noticed the shortages beginning about a year ago, and it’s grown more drastic in recent months.

Regier states, “there have been some products that have been discontinued that has been very frustrating because they’re products we relied on. One of the main ones has been long-acting penicillin. That’s been on the market for years, and we can’t even get any.”

The shortages don’t only apply to medicines. Regier has struggled to find specific surgical supplies and pet food they’ve been ordering for nearly four decades.

“We have altered our ordering to keep ahead on things we use a lot of. You get to the end of the order, and it says, ‘please delete this, we don’t have it.’ we had never experienced that before,” says Regier.

Luckily, Regier hasn’t had to turn away many patients since the clinic is locating substitutes for discontinued medicine…but she says these alternatives don’t always work as well.

Regier says, “the animals are suffering, and the people who are dealing with the animals, not just us but their owners, are suffering, frustrated, exasperated at times because we can’t get what we need to do our jobs.”

Regier says she was told everything from scarce product to halted manufacturing to limited labor is responsible for these supply shortages affecting the vet clinic.

