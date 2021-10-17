Windy & mild start to the workweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue for the start of the workweek as south winds turn gusty for most of the state.

Temperatures Monday morning will start out in the mid 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s over central Kansas with upper 70s to lower 80s over western Kansas. South winds will gust over 30 mph during the afternoon.

Our next cold front will begin to move into Kansas on Tuesday. Ahead of the front, it will remain windy and warm with highs likely in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest Kansas will be cooler behind the front with lower 70s.

Isolated showers and storms could develop over central and eastern Kansas Tuesday night as the front passes through. Not everyone will get rain as activity should remain hit-and-miss.

Otherwise, the main impact of the front will be another drop in temperatures with highs returning to the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Warmer weather will quickly return late in the week and by next weekend as highs return to the 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 46

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 75

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 53

Tue: High: 79 Mostly sunny and windy; isolated showers and storms overnight.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 51 A few morning clouds, otherwise sunny. Cooler.

Thu: High: 67 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 70 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 50 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 56 Partly cloudy and breezy.

