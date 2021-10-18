1 dead, 1 serious in crash south of Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person has died and another has suffered serious injuries in a crash just south of Wichita.

The crash is located at the intersection of 63rd Street South and Broadway. At this time, we do not know how many vehicles or patients were involved.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information on what happened.

