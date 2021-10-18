Advertisement

1 dead, 1 serious in crash south of Wichita

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday afternoon at 63rd St....
One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday afternoon at 63rd St. S. and Broadway in Sedgwick County.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person has died and another has suffered serious injuries in a crash just south of Wichita.

The crash is located at the intersection of 63rd Street South and Broadway. At this time, we do not know how many vehicles or patients were involved.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information on what happened.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter puppies put on euthanasia list due to shelter overflow.
Wichita Animal Shelter at max capacity, animals in danger of euthanasia
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police searching for 12-year-old runaway
Electrician critically injured in shocking at senior living facility
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's helping to locate 74-year-old Linda...
Wichita police searching for missing woman

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Concorida man killed in in Cloud County crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 Wichita women killed in Marion County crash
Andover power outage 10.6.21
Power outage impacts portion of Andover
One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a truck and a train near 45th North and...
1 injured in crash involving truck, train near Park City