Accident near Victoria Kansas causes truck fire, two seriously injured
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Around 1 p.m. Sunday, two vehicles collided east of Victoria, Kansas causing one truck to catch fire.
Three people were involved in the accident, and two of the people involved were taken to an area hospital with minor and severe injuries. The driver of the other truck involved only received minor injuries.
Old Highway, where the accident occurred on I-70 between Russell And Hays, was temporarily closed but is now open.
