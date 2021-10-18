Accident near Victoria Kansas causes truck fire, two seriously injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Around 1 p.m. Sunday, two vehicles collided east of Victoria, Kansas causing one truck to catch fire.

Three people were involved in the accident, and two of the people involved were taken to an area hospital with minor and severe injuries. The driver of the other truck involved only received minor injuries.

Old Highway, where the accident occurred on I-70 between Russell And Hays, was temporarily closed but is now open.

If you are traveling westbound on I-70 between Russell And Hays, please do not get off I-70 because old Highway 40 is closed due to this crash and truck fire.



We now have one lane open that will get you past this crash at the Walker bridge so please be patient and stay on I-70. pic.twitter.com/AclKxn03FI — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) October 17, 2021

