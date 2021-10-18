Breece Hall leads Iowa State in 33-20 win over Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s only fitting that in former Northwest standout Breece Hall’s return to the sunflower state, the Iowa State star had one of the best games of his collegiate career, rushing for a career-high 197 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cyclones to a 33-20 win over Kansas State.

“Just knowing that it could be my last time playing here at home in college in this jersey, it just feels good to come back home,” Hall said. “I know I have a whole bunch of love and support seeing friends from high school in the stands and my family, coaches and former teammates. Coming into this game, everyone knew how much it meant to me and I am happy with the outcome.”

Hall’s first score of the night came on the opening play of the game for the Cyclones, when he rushed 75 yards untouched for a touchdown just 12 seconds into the game to give Iowa State a 7-0 lead.

“It was a power play and blocked perfectly, I didn’t have to do much but find the hole and run,” Hall, who finished sixth in Heisman trophy balloting in 2020, said. “I knew it was going to be a big run because the crowd was really loud when we got out on the field and they just got quiet suddenly so when I burst through the hole, I knew I was scoring a touchdown.

In the last three games, Hall has rushed for a combined 510 yards and is now in the top five in rushing in Iowa State history. Hall is the Cyclone’s all time touchdown leader, and his 18 consecutive games with a touchdown is the longest streak in Big 12 history and fifth longest in FBS history dating back to 1996.

“As well as Breece is playing right now, I think there are still higher levels of excellence that he will continue to get to,” Iowa State Head Football Coach Matt Campbell said. “I think the great thing we are seeing him find is rhythm, some of those long runs he makes is what makes him super special because if he gets in space, he will make you pay.”

The All-American ended his homecoming trip making the night of two young fans in the stands of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, giving them his signed game gloves.

“I just know this game is bigger than me, I do that because I didn’t have a lot of positive role models, I had to find a way to stay the course and rely on myself aside from little league coaches and high school coaches. For me, just making a kid’s day and making a kid smile, that means a lot to me and that’s what I do it for.”

Hall and the Cyclones (4-2) will be back in action against 8th ranked Oklahoma State at home Saturday at 2:30.

