Advertisement

Electrician critically injured in shocking at senior living facility

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An electrician was critically injured in a shocking at a senior living facility in southwest Wichita. Authorities said the man was removing an electrical panel at Prairie Homestead on 1605 W. May when an electrical explosion occurred, critically injuring him. Another man, also an electrician, suffered minor injuries.

Multiple Wichita Fire Department crews responded to the incident and provided medical care to the victims while also neutralizing other potential hazards.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter puppies put on euthanasia list due to shelter overflow.
Wichita Animal Shelter at max capacity, animals in danger of euthanasia
Vet medicine shortage is affecting vets in Wichita.
Veterinarians nationwide are struggling to get supplies they need
Wichita police were called to the 200 block of S. Rock Road Friday afternoon after someone was...
Police: 1 dead, 2 critical after shooting in east Wichita
Truck on fire after two vehicle accident.
Accident near Victoria Kansas causes truck fire, two seriously injured
Korean War vet parachuted for the first time in 67 years
89-year-old veteran paratrooper parachutes for first time in 67 years

Latest News

Wichita police identified the man 21-year-old man killed at the Eastgate Apartments on Friday,...
Police identify man killed at east Wichita apartment complex on Friday
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's helping to locate 74-year-old Linda...
Wichita police searching for missing woman
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County warns against trick-or-treating at sex offenders’ homes
Suspect arrested in Pittsburg shooting death