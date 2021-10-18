Electrician critically injured in shocking at senior living facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An electrician was critically injured in a shocking at a senior living facility in southwest Wichita. Authorities said the man was removing an electrical panel at Prairie Homestead on 1605 W. May when an electrical explosion occurred, critically injuring him. Another man, also an electrician, suffered minor injuries.

Multiple Wichita Fire Department crews responded to the incident and provided medical care to the victims while also neutralizing other potential hazards.

