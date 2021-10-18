Advertisement

Former Derby Middle School sentenced to probation for child pornography case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County judge sentenced a former Derby Middle School special education teacher to three years probation for possessing child pornography.

Cody Chitwood, 37, was arrested in January of 2018 following allegations of child pornography that led to a search warrant being served in Derby. He was then charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

A detective found child pornography linked to the IP address returned to a street address in Derby. The detective then confirmed Chitwood lived at the address. The investigation revealed links posted by a username tied to the IP address at the Derby home which included pornographic images of children. A search warrant turned up a computer that Chitwood said he used which contained multiple thumbnail images of child pornography.

Chitwood’s probation carries an underlying sentence of 64 months, which means he would serve the prison sentence if he violates probation. He must also register as a sex offender for 25 years.

